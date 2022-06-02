Musicians generate income through NFTs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Go down Broadway and you see new artists trying to make it in Music City. However, singing for tips doesn’t always pay the bills.

There is a new way that artists are looking to make money for themselves and you.

This is a digital picture of rapper, Snoop Dog, but it’s not only a picture…it also has a 40-minute Snoop Dog playlist.

It is called an NFT – or Non-Fungible Token – and it is the latest way artists are making money.

Artists sell a piece of their art online, like the Snoop Dog NFT. Right now, it is currently going for around $193. Should someone buy it, that person now owns the song and art combination.

The artist also makes much more money off its sale than they would streaming the song – ultimately supporting their career.

“I think it’s really difficult as an independent artist these days to break out or even have the motivation to keep going,” said songwriter, Jordan Benedict.

The sale doesn’t just make the artist money…

Tonight, on News4 at 6 p.m., we tell you why fans and investors are purchasing them.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.