MNPD: School zones active as students report for summer classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Metro school students head back into the classroom today for the start of the Promising Scholars Program.

Metro Police is reminding everyone to look for flashing school zone speed limit signs and crossing guards, because there are kids in the area, whether you see them or not.

Charlotte Park Elementary joins more than 50 schools starting classes this morning.

Police remind drivers to slow down to the 15-mph speed limit through school zones. The citation for speeding in a school zone is significantly greater than average speeding because it is considered reckless driving.

Metro officers will be out doing enforcement, so if you see those flashing lights, pay attention.

“They’re not malfunctioning,” explained a spokesperson with the MNPD. “These lights are actually on because the school crossing guard has turned them on, so if you see these flashing lights, it is not a fluke. It is an actual school zone and you do need to go 15 mph.”

The summer program begins on Thursday and runs through June 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.