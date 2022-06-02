Local tech designer hopes MNPS considers gun-detection tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local man says Metro Nashville schools have a tool that he designed to help prevent school shooting, although, they have yet to use them to detect firearms.

It is called the “EV2 Security Access Control Station.”

The mobile system could be placed anywhere in a school and has the capability of detecting a weapon both, exposed and concealed.

Paul Kapu, who works in tech, designed the device after the Stoneman Douglas high school shooting back in 2018.

“The intent of the machine when it comes to the weapon detection is to reduce the time that it takes from an active shooter entering the building to the police arrive,” Kapu explained. “It’s connected information as soon as it’s found goes to the cellphone of the school administrator. They can see and they can active the school’s protocol on how to get police to the school faster.”

Kapu said Metro Schools has several of the machines, but they are not in use because the cameras need updating to help detect weapons.

Metro confirmed they do own 130 of the machines. They were originally purchased by Meharry and given to the school system to monitor temperatures for a safe return to the classroom from COVID-19 in 2021.

When asked about updating the machines to add the feature, MNPS provided this statement:

“We are aware that this is a design feature of these systems and have been in contact with the vendor proposing to upgrade them. We have discussed with our security team, which will review the information available and speak with the vendor to determine whether this would be an effective school security tool based on our security plans and protocols.”

MNPS assures they have measures in place to prevent an individual intending to do harm from entering their schools. Dr. Adirenne Battle released this statement to parents last week, in regard to the Texas school shooting:

“We have made investments to ensure all classroom doors lock from the inside and that there are single entry points to schools for visitors that include video cameras to protect our staff and students, and your students are likely very familiar with the drills to practice for these situations like the one in Texas.”

MNPS will continue conversations with their security team to determine if Kapu’s EV2 stations would be an effective tool for them.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.