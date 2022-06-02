Local church holds vigil for Uvalde victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Goodlettsville church held a vigil to honor the lives lost in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday night.

“Enough is enough,” Senior Pastor of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church told our crew. “If we do nothing if churches do nothing, then this thing will continue to happen.

Both a pastor and school principal of more than three decades, Jones wants this to be a watershed moment. “The killing must stop,” he said. “See the children. I want you to see their faces.”

The faces of 19 children and two teachers lined the front of his church Wednesday night. After prayer and a brief sermon, Pastor Jones invited the church’s children to leave flowers at the base of their photos and hold them on the altar.

“It could have been them,” he told his constituents.

“I’m fearful,” Terrill Packard, a father of three, said. “When I put them on the school bus, not to be for certain if they’re going to get off that school bus safety is troublesome.”

Packard urged the community to get serious about their future: our children. “If we don’t get serious about protecting them, educating them, loving them,” he said. “If we don’t get serious about doing those things, then the tragedy with shootings at those schools is not going to be all we face.”

