First Alert Forecast: Cold front bringing afternoon showers

We’re already waking up to a couple of showers and some rumbles of thunder early this morning, and you’ll want to keep that umbrella handy through our afternoon.

As a cold front swings through the Mid State, we can expect a few more showers and storms to fire up this afternoon. I don’t think it’s going to be an all-day rain, and storms are not looking extremely widespread for us today.

Storms could realistically pop-up anywhere this afternoon and when they do, the extra humidity in the atmosphere will bring heavy rain along with them. Temperatures reach the Mid 80s today, and any afternoon storms will fizzle by this evening.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy early with a leftover shower or rumble of thunder. Clouds will slowly break the rest of the night with lows in the lower 60s tomorrow.

Our Friday is shaping up to be fantastic with temperatures near 80 under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Saturday looks warmer and more humid with temperatures int he mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

We’ll see some more clouds mix in on Sunday and I still can’t totally rule out a quick pop-up shower/storm late in the day. Highs Sunday reach the upper 80s.

Another chance for a late day shower or storm on Monday with highs near 90 in the afternoon.

A few showers and a storm or two are in store for our Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Back near 90 again on Wednesday with a shower or storm again in the afternoon.

