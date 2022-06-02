Fighting food costs, Rutherford Co. Schools raising meal prices

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a two-year hiatus, parents will once again pay for school lunches across the country.

The USDA announced an end to the Seamless Summer Program on June 30, which guaranteed free school lunches for students for much of the last two years.

Rutherford County Schools said it will increase its meal prices because of the federal program ending and rising food costs.

“The increase in meal prices is largely due to the dramatic increased cost in food, food prep and cost of labor we are all seeing,” Doug Bodary, Rutherford County Schools assistant superintendent for Budget and Finance, said in a news release.

When classes resume in August, Rutherford County school meals will be priced as follows:

Student breakfast price - $2 all levels

Student lunch price - $3.25 elementary school and $3.50 middle and high schools

Teacher/guest - $2.50 for breakfast and $4.25 for lunch

Heather Dunsford is a Rutherford County mother with a high school student. She heard the news of the new school lunch prices after searching for bargains at a local big box store.

“It’s probably going to make a difference as to how many days a week he takes lunch or buys lunch,” Dunsford said.

As someone with extreme dietary restrictions, Dunsford said the high food costs are something she’s mindful of.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about more recently than I think I’ve ever thought before,” Dunsford said. “It’s really hard because you’re trying to decide whether it’s worth it to buy it and make it yourself.”

Rutherford County Schools are encouraging all students to submit a Free and Reduced Meal Program application online in July. Rutherford County schools said it is expecting an increase in free and reduced lunch applications from previous years, before the seamless summer program began.

