Experts weigh in on Heard vs. Depp verdict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Experts in Middle Tennessee weigh in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case and its precedent. For weeks, Depp and Heard shared stories of domestic abuse they said the other inflicted upon them.

“As an advocate, the very first thing you do when someone calls you, you believe them,” Cathy Gurley said. “I believe both of them.”

Cathy Gurley is the CEO of You Have The Power, a local nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors. Gurley said the high-profile case has more people discussing domestic violence who may not have thought of it before.

“This is at the very basic a story of a very painful relationship for two people,” Gurley said. “A lot of your neighbors are going through this too.”

Depp won the defamation case after the jury unanimously found that Heard could not substantiate her domestic violence claims against Depp in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

“You have the right to free speech, but you don’t have the right to defamatory speech.” Bailey Barnes said.

Attorney Bailey Barnes teaches constitutional law at Tennessee Tech. Barnes said the verdict could have a chilling effect on people making abuse allegations for fear of getting sued.

“It is important to remember, though, if these allegations are true or founded, those will not be deemed to be defamatory statements.”

Gurley said this case is a reminder that anyone can experience abuse.

“It tells us that it can happen to anyone,” Gurley said. “It doesn’t matter how fame or money you have.”

Heard released a statement calling the defamation loss a setback for women. Gurley said she disagrees and hopes the comprehensive coverage of the trial will encourage more domestic violence survivors to seek help.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.