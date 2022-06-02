Downtown road closures announced for CMA Music Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association released a list of road closures ahead of the music festival in downtown Nashville.

Below are the dates/times, streets closed, and what parts of the street are closed:

Start date and time End date and time Location Lanes/sidewalks closed Details Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at 7 p.m. 1st Ave. from Broadway to Church Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m. 1st Ave. Train Station Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed Whole station/cut out closed Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14th at 3 p.m. Titans Way from Russell to Victory Street and sidewalks closed The whole road closed Friday, June 3rd at 9 a.m. Friday, June 3rd at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lanes and sidewalks closed Saturday, June 4th at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lanes and sidewalks Sunday, June 5th at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 5th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Way Westbound lanes and sidewalks Sunday, June 5th at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 6 a.m. KVB from Rep John Lewis Way to 8th Ave. Meters bagged Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.,m. 1st Ave from Demonbreun to Church Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Monday, June 6th at 6 a.m. Monday, June 6th at 4 p.m. Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Monday, June 6th, 9 a.m. Monday, June 6th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m. 4th Ave from KVB to Commerce St. Meters bagged Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m. Gay Street from 1st Ave to Woodland Bridge Meters bagged Tuesday, June 7th at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Titans Way Russell to Victory Southbound lanes closed No parking Tuesday, June 7th at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th, 3 a.m. 1st Ave from KVB to Demonbruen Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Molloy St. from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m. John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Broadway from 2nd Ave to 4th Ave Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m. Russell Ave from Titans Way to S 2nd St Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. S 1st St from Woodland to Russell Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m. Victory Ave from Titans Way to S 1st Street and sidewalk closed Whole road closed Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. 2nd Ave from KVB to Union St Meters bagged Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. Broadway from 6th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way Eastbound lanes and sidewalks closed Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. 4th Ave S from Broadway to Demonbreun Southbound lanes and sidewalks closed Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m. 6th Ave S from KVB to Demonbreun Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed Wednesday, June 8th at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m. Broadway from 1st Ave to 6th Ave No parking Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m. Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m. Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m. Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m. Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m. Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m. Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave Street and sidewalks closed Whole road Monday, June 13th at 7 a.m. Monday, June 13th, at 7 p.m. 1st Ave from Broadway to Church Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed Monday, June 13th at 9 a.m. Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m. Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway Street and sidewalks closed Whole road

