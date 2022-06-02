Advertisement

CMA Fest downtown Nashville road closures


CMA Fest
CMA Fest(Country Music Association)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association released a list of road closures ahead of the music festival in downtown Nashville.

Below are the dates/times, streets closed, and what parts of the street are closed:

Start date and timeEnd date and timeLocationLanes/sidewalks closedDetails
Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.Thursday, June 2nd at 7 p.m.1st Ave. from Broadway to ChurchNorthbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m.1st Ave. Train StationNorthbound lanes and sidewalks closedWhole station/cut out closed
Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.Tuesday, June 14th at 3 p.m.Titans Way from Russell to VictoryStreet and sidewalks closedThe whole road closed
Friday, June 3rd at 9 a.m.Friday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis WayWestbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Saturday, June 4th at 9 a.m.Saturday, June 4th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis WayWestbound lanes and sidewalks
Sunday, June 5th at 9 a.m.Sunday, June 5th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John WayWestbound lanes and sidewalks
Sunday, June 5th at 11:59 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 6 a.m.KVB from Rep John Lewis Way to 8th Ave.Meters bagged
Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.Street and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.,m.1st Ave from Demonbreun to ChurchStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Monday, June 6th at 6 a.m.Monday, June 6th at 4 p.m.Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to BroadwayStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Monday, June 6th, 9 a.m.Monday, June 6th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis WayWestbound lanes and sidewalk closed
Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.4th Ave from KVB to Commerce St.Meters bagged
Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.Gay Street from 1st Ave to Woodland BridgeMeters bagged
Tuesday, June 7th at 7 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Titans Way Russell to VictorySouthbound lanes closedNo parking
Tuesday, June 7th at 9 a.m.Tuesday, June 7th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis WayWestbound lanes and sidewalk closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th, 3 a.m.1st Ave from KVB to DemonbruenStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Molloy St. from 1st Ave to 2nd AveStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd AveStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 6 a.m.Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.John Seigenthaler Pedestrian BridgeStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Broadway from 2nd Ave to 4th AveStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis WayStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.Russell Ave from Titans Way to S 2nd StStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.S 1st St from Woodland to RussellStreet and sidewalk closed Whole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.Victory Ave from Titans Way to S 1stStreet and sidewalk closedWhole road closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.2nd Ave from KVB to Union StMeters bagged
Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.Broadway from 6th Ave to Rep John Lewis WayEastbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.4th Ave S from Broadway to DemonbreunSouthbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.6th Ave S from KVB to DemonbreunNorthbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Wednesday, June 8th at 8 p.m.Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.Broadway from 1st Ave to 6th AveNo parking
Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m.Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m.Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to DemonbreunStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m.Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th AveStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m.Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m.Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to DemonbreunStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m.Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th AveStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m.Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m.Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to DemonbreunStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m.Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th AveStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m.Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to DemonbreunStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m.Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th AveStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road
Monday, June 13th at 7 a.m.Monday, June 13th, at 7 p.m.1st Ave from Broadway to ChurchNorthbound lanes and sidewalks closed
Monday, June 13th at 9 a.m.Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m.Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to BroadwayStreet and sidewalks closedWhole road

