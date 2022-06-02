CMA Fest downtown Nashville road closures
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association released a list of road closures ahead of the music festival in downtown Nashville.
Below are the dates/times, streets closed, and what parts of the street are closed:
|Start date and time
|End date and time
|Location
|Lanes/sidewalks closed
|Details
|Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.
|Thursday, June 2nd at 7 p.m.
|1st Ave. from Broadway to Church
|Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m.
|1st Ave. Train Station
|Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Whole station/cut out closed
|Thursday, June 2nd at 7 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 14th at 3 p.m.
|Titans Way from Russell to Victory
|Street and sidewalks closed
|The whole road closed
|Friday, June 3rd at 9 a.m.
|Friday, June 3rd at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Saturday, June 4th at 9 a.m.
|Saturday, June 4th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lanes and sidewalks
|Sunday, June 5th at 9 a.m.
|Sunday, June 5th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep John Way
|Westbound lanes and sidewalks
|Sunday, June 5th at 11:59 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 6 a.m.
|KVB from Rep John Lewis Way to 8th Ave.
|Meters bagged
|Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave.
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Monday, June 6th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.,m.
|1st Ave from Demonbreun to Church
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Monday, June 6th at 6 a.m.
|Monday, June 6th at 4 p.m.
|Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Monday, June 6th, 9 a.m.
|Monday, June 6th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
|Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.
|4th Ave from KVB to Commerce St.
|Meters bagged
|Monday, June 6th at 8 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.
|Gay Street from 1st Ave to Woodland Bridge
|Meters bagged
|Tuesday, June 7th at 7 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Titans Way Russell to Victory
|Southbound lanes closed
|No parking
|Tuesday, June 7th at 9 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 7th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way
|Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th, 3 a.m.
|1st Ave from KVB to Demonbruen
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Molloy St. from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Demonbreun from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 6 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.
|John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Broadway from 2nd Ave to 4th Ave
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 5 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Demonbreun from 4th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.
|Russell Ave from Titans Way to S 2nd St
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|S 1st St from Woodland to Russell
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 7 a.m.
|Tuesday, June 14th at 3 a.m.
|Victory Ave from Titans Way to S 1st
|Street and sidewalk closed
|Whole road closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|2nd Ave from KVB to Union St
|Meters bagged
|Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|Broadway from 6th Ave to Rep John Lewis Way
|Eastbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|4th Ave S from Broadway to Demonbreun
|Southbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 a.m.
|6th Ave S from KVB to Demonbreun
|Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Wednesday, June 8th at 8 p.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 1 a.m.
|Broadway from 1st Ave to 6th Ave
|No parking
|Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m.
|Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m.
|Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Thursday, June 9th at 7 a.m.
|Thursday, June 9th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m.
|Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m.
|Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Friday, June 10th at 7 a.m.
|Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m.
|Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m.
|Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Saturday, June 11th at 7 a.m.
|Saturday, June 11th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m.
|Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.
|Rep John Lewis Way from KVB to Demonbreun
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Sunday, June 12th at 7 a.m.
|Sunday, June 12th at 7 p.m.
|Demonbreun from Rep John Lewis Way to 6th Ave
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
|Monday, June 13th at 7 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th, at 7 p.m.
|1st Ave from Broadway to Church
|Northbound lanes and sidewalks closed
|Monday, June 13th at 9 a.m.
|Monday, June 13th at 3 p.m.
|Rep John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway
|Street and sidewalks closed
|Whole road
