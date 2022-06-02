Beloved BBQ shop closes for good

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barbecue ribs, banana pudding, and a friend named Carl are closing up shop for good.

Carl’s Perfect Pig made it a sad day in the small town of White Bluff.

Restaurant parking lots are not supposed to look like this at noon, in the West Nashville town of White Bluff, Carl’s perfect pig was empty; the signs and the lack of cars told the story Carl filled in the blanks.

“It was time, just too hot in that kitchen. I’ve been planning this for a couple of years, and like they say, when it gets too hot in the kitchen, you got to get out, and it was time for me to get out,” said Carl.

Carl’s offered good food at reasonable prices, with the family feeling no commotion, no pretension.

Today customers still came not knowing he was closed; one car here on a trip across America came from Finland looking for a barbecue their idea of a home-cooked meal is boiled potatoes and minced meat.

Carl always knew his customers liked him. Facebook confirmed it was closer to loving him.

