Another catalytic converter thief caught in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested another man attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Nashville on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 44-year-old Donny Romines was spotted underneath a vehicle in a parking lot on Wednesday morning. Romines was using an electric saw to cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle when a man witnessed the act and stopped him before calling police.

Romines started to run away and the witness gave chase through the parking lot. Romines then threatened the witness with the saw if he continued to chase him, the affidavit states.

Police arrived and arrested Romines. Detectives were able to recover the electric saw from a bag that Romines attempted to hide in the woods.

Romines is charged with felony vandalism, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of tools to commit burglary and driving on a revoked license. He remains in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.