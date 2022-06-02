2 teens charged with vandalizing Nashville charter school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens have been charged with burglary and vandalism at a Nashville charter school, Metro Police said.

Police said the teens, ages 13 and 14, were seen spray painting graffiti on the exterior of Valor College Prep, located at 4527 Nolensville Pike, on Sunday, and then broke into the building and damaged the interior of the school, including computer monitors and light fixtures, on Monday morning.

The teens were charged with burglary and vandalism in excess of $10,000.

A staff member discovered the graffiti and interior damage when reporting for work on Tuesday. Surveillance video showed four teens entering the school through a window after cutting a screen on Monday evening.

Detectives were working to identify the vandals when they were notified that school staff on Wednesday saw two juveniles who they recognized from the surveillance footage near the school. Staff followed the teens to a home, spoke with the mother of one of the teens, then contacted police. A camera stolen from the school as well as various office supplies were discovered during the arrests.

The two teens attended Antioch Middle School, not Valor College Prep. Police are working to identify and charge the other two people involved in the incidents.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.