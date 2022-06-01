Thieves steal $1,000 of plants from West Nashville stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves loaded up around $1,000 worth of landscape item and plants from a West Nashville plant stand on Monday.

Jim Sovine shared surveillance video of the theft with News4. He said two men in a pickup truck stopped by Horizon around 11 p.m. Monday.

Video showed the men loaded up the two-toned truck with several plants then driving away from the camera’s view.

Thieves got away with approx. $1,000 worth of landscape items and plants from the Horizon plant stand in Nashville. A portion of the business profits goes toward local organizations. If you recognize the vehicle and the people in the video, call Metro PD. Full story at 5pm @WSMV pic.twitter.com/FNJz9ju2aI — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) June 1, 2022

“Most of it was nursery stock, a lot of hydrangeas, a lot of roses, some evergreens,” Sovine said.

Over the last 12 years in business, they’ve had attempted break-ins and some petty theft, but nothing to this magnitude.

Sovine said they have experienced more thefts this year compared to years past.

“I don’t know where the black market is for stolen plants unless it’s landscapers that are using them on jobs,” Sovine said. “I’m really not sure what they’re doing with them after they’ve taken them.”

Roger Reeder, a Horizon shopper, saw the surveillance video. He’s baffled why anyone would steal plants.

“It’s just amazing that someone’s mindset could do something like that,” Reeder said. “We’re not talking about stuff where you can go and pawn and sell.”

A portion of their profits goes to the West Nashville Kiwanis Club. It’s a situation where Sovine said thieves are stealing from more than just his business.

“They work with a lot of elementary schools in the area. There’s so many different organizations that benefit and it’s just really disheartening to know that someone is out there taking plants that would eventually help all those organizations,” Sovine said.

Sovine plans to hire overnight security to avoid this from happening again.

If you recognize the vehicle or the people in the video, contact Metro Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.