Teen arrested after Mount Juliet road rage incident

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Imagine driving to the store in the middle of the afternoon to have a gun pointed at you by another driver.

Police said that’s what happened to a man in Mount Juliet driving along Lebanon Road.

“Luckily he didn’t fire his gun and the guy was able to call police, and the police stopped him down the road,” Skip Bates said.

Mount Juliet police said a 17-year-old was the person who pointed a gun at another driver. He did not get far before he was pulled over by police.

“The suspect was stopped on Lebanon Road as they were pulling into a gun shop, which is near Lebanon Road and Benders Ferry,” Mount Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said.

Police said the teen had drugs in the car and was driving without a license.

Bates doesn’t know why the teen decided to pull a gun on him other than traffic was moving slowly.

Chandler said the driver did the right thing. He slowed down, let the erratic driver pass, and called 911 to let first responders know a driver had just pointed a gun at him.

“You never ever want to continue the escalation in a road rage incident. You always want to create distance, let this person go on their way, and hopefully they calm down and have a better day, but if there is an illegal action that occurs such as what we had occur yesterday where a handgun was pulled, you want to be a good witness in that situation. Get away from the incident. Just like our victim immediately called us with a good vehicle description, a good plate number and we were able to quickly find that vehicle,” Chandler said.

If you are stuck at an intersection with an angry driver nearby, Chandler said the best thing to do is lock your doors and avoid talking to them.

Road rage incidents are on the rise. Tennessee ranks No. 5 in the nation for road rage shootings.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 66% of traffic deaths are caused by aggressive driving.

