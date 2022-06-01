SBC Task Force offers recommendations to combat sexual abuse within organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week, the Southern Baptist Convention released a list of over 700 ministers who are accused of sexual abuse nationwide. On Wednesday, the Sexual Abuse Task Force for the SBC explained how they plan to prevent future cases.

The Task Force’s main point is to follow suggestions and requests from cooperating state conventions, SBC entities, and other related Baptist bodies. The tasks force recommended the following to church leaders:

1.) That the Executive Committee evaluates staffing needs for the Credentials Committee and hires a designated, trained staff person or independent contractor to receive reports of abuse to determine the appropriate church, entity, or association to respond to those allegations and to assist the Credentials Committee as needed.

2.) Enforce the implementation of sexual abuse reforms for the first year; the Executive Committee recommends to the Messengers of the 2022 SBC annual meeting that $3 million be allocated from Cooperate Program overage and a portion of the Vision 2025 budget.

3.) All entity boards and standing committees must have sexual abuse prevention and survivor care training as part of their orientation and selection. The Committee on Nominations must also complete background checks for every trustee appointed to entity boards and standing committees.

4.) All entities’ denominational workers, volunteers, and students must complete sexual abuse prevention and survivor care training.

5.) All churches and Baptist bodies are encouraged to participate in the SBC sexual abuse assessment.

The task force also highlighted the following recommendations for state conventions:

1.) State conventions should consider having a designated, trained staff person or independent contractor to receive calls regarding allegations of sexual abuse and provide initial guidance. This person must also be trained in trauma to assist both survivors and churches and be able to assist submitters who may need help in filing an allegation report with the appropriate party.

2.) State conventions must add a series of questions on the Annual Church Profile regarding background checks and sexual abuse training.

3.) State conventions must maintain a list of professionally trained, licensed, trauma-informed Christian counselors in their respective states for those churches who voluntarily seek assistance as they minister to survivors.

4.) State conventions must establish a self-certification program for churches, including “best practices” in survivor care, hiring, investigatory protocols, and prevention training.

5.) All state entities and committees provide training regarding sexual abuse prevention and survivor care to their denominational workers and background checks as part of their orientation and selection.

The second point the Sexual Abuse Task Force recommends is the following actions for approval by messengers:

Recommendation One

That the messengers to the 2022 meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention approved the creation of an Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force (ARITF), authorized to operate for one three-year term. The ARITF is to be appointed by the president elected by the 2022 Convention, who will also appoint its leadership. The ARITF is to be funded by the sexual abuse allocation requested by the Executive Committee but shall operate with full independence. The ARITF will report to each annual session of the Convention, with a first report to be submitted to the Convention in 2023 and a final report in 2025.

The Task Force said the rationale for this recommendation is that throughoutheir investigation, it became clear that the process of implementing meaningful change in the SBC in the area of sex abuse is beyond the scope of the current Task Force.

Recommendation Two

That the messengers to the 2022 meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention authorizes the ARITF, in coordination with the Executive Committee, to create a “Ministry Check” website and process for maintaining a record of pastors, denominational workers, ministry employees, and volunteers who have at any time been credibly accused of sexual abuse. The website will be established and maintained through an independent firm, selected by the Credentials Committee in consultation with the ARITF, and funded by the sexual abuse allocation requested by the Executive Committee.

The Task Force said that the statistics show that sexual offenders have an 80% recidivism rate. One of the problems the church’s officials highlighted is the ability of abusers to move from one church to another to perpetuate their abuse. This often happens because churches don’t have the means to communicate with one another.

The Task Force said if SBC leaders take all of these recommendations seriously, this will cut down on the number of abuse cases within the church.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.