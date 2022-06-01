Many Tennesseans rally for changes to state’s gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of people are expected to make their voices heard against gun violence in Nashville.

It is just one day before the house judiciary committee plans to vote on wide-ranging gun control legislation after a number of mass shootings across the country, including in Uvalde, TX.

The Nashville rally is just one of many rallies organizing across the country regarding gun violence.

Those taking part in today’s rally will meet at the Legislative Plaza, followed by a press conference outside of the Governor’s office. After the press conference, they will have a 90-minute vigil inside the Capitol.

House Democrats have put together a package of gun controls that are expected to go to a vote on Thursday. They are called it the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”

The legislation will include raising the legal age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 years old and establishes a new federal offense for the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of a large capacity magazine.

It will also lay out voluntary best practices for safe firearm storage and establish requirements to regulate the storage of firearms at homes.

It is expected to pass with the House Judiciary Committee but not get the 60 votes it needs in the Senate.

Further discussions are expected to happen on Wednesday.

