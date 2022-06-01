Local parents protest sports ban on charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local mother launched a petition Wednesday as parents come together to protest Metro Schools’ ban of charter school children from league sports.

On May 12th, parents of Charter School students were outraged to learn from a memo sent out by school officials that their children were banned from playing competitive sports against public school children in the Metro area.

Kelli Phillips, a local mother who is the Republican School Board Candidate for MNPS District 4, launched a petition for parents to sign in protest of the decision.

“The school board’s blanket ban reeks of arrogance and political spite against our local charter schools,” Phillips said. “I ask parents of all political persuasions to join me in signing the petition we have launched to make their voices heard, and at the same time, I call upon my opponent Berthena Naaba-McKinney to publicly renounce this MNPS policy and her acceptance of endorsements from the sitting school board members since they created it. This is an unpopular policy that only divides our communities and does nothing for bringing our children together to pursue their passions. When Berthena was on the school board, she wouldn’t let our school athletes on the field because of COVID – long after other counties were back playing. Our children missed out, and now this adds insult to injury.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools officials previously sent News4 this statement:

“State law mandates that charter schools receive an equal per pupil portion of state and local funding to serve the needs of their students, with an anticipated $234 million going to Davidson County charter schools in the upcoming budget year. Charter schools have the autonomy to develop and manage their academic and extracurricular programming. This would include the sports offerings for their students. Given the current and anticipated future growth in charter seats, we believe they can use their resources to develop a parallel middle school sports program allowing our district to focus on further developing and improving the programs we offer to MNPS students.”

Phillips said she also welcomed the support of congressional candidate Jeff Beierlein, who has backed the petition in a drive to pressure the school board to reverse the decision.

“My message to the Democrats running Metro Nashville public schools is quit playing political games with the lives of local children,” Beierlein said. “The only games our youth in Nashville and the 5th Congressional District wish to be involved with are the competitive sports they love. I wholeheartedly support Kelli’s petition and have signed it myself. Wherever you live in Davidson County, this affects your community, so please sign it and lend your voice.”

To access Phillips’ petition, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.