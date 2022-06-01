Kenny Chesney concert sets new Nissan Stadium record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nissan Stadium officials confirmed that the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday hosted a record number of stadium patrons.

Officials said that the stadium packed in a record 57,111 concert fans for Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” tour, setting a new venue attendance record for single-day concerts.

“At the Kenny Chesney concert on May 28, 57,211 fans rocking the house set a new single-day concert attendance record at Nissan Stadium,” said Adam Nuse, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Tennessee Titans. “This is a big milestone, and we’re so proud to host events of this caliber. We’re looking forward to the rest of our summer calendar in the months ahead.”

Since opening in 1999, artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Garth Brooks, Beyoncé, the Rolling Stones, One Direction, and Ed Sheeran have packed the venue. The stadium also annually hosts country music’s biggest names during CMA Fest.

Past record-holding Nissan Stadium concerts include:

May 25, 2019: Eric Church (56,521)

Aug. 25, 2018: Taylor Swift (56,112)

Aug. 11, 2018: Kenny Chesney (55,182)

In 2022, Nissan Stadium plans to host superstar acts such as Elton John, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett, and more. For more information about upcoming events at Nissan Stadium, click here.

