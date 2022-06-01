Goodlettsville closes public pool, unable to hire lifeguards

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodlettsville is closing its public pool for the summer after the city only received two applications for lifeguard positions.

It’s a problem public pools across the country are having with the National Recreation and Park Association reporting only 12% of community pools are fully staffed for the summer.

Sarah Jennings, Goodlettsville’s Parks and Recreation Director, said even after holding a job fair and reaching out to local schools, there was little interest in summer lifeguard jobs, getting just two applicants for 12 positions. She said the Pleasant Green Pool will now be closed for the summer.

“It’s disappointing because it brought in a lot of groups, it brought in a lot of activity in the park so they could enjoy the pool,” Lorraine Downing, who lives next to the park, said. “It’s too bad, but it’s kind of the situation right now.”

Instead, the Goodlettsville Splash Pad is becoming the place to cool down as it doesn’t require a lifeguard.

“Especially with the pool being closed, we were like, ‘Oh, what are we going to do?’” Sarah Calus said. “That they can’t find anyone to work is really just sad truthfully. Aside from that, it’s like that was one of the main things we could do in the summer with our kids that we look forward to, going to the pool.”

Click to read the staffing statistics for the season from NRPA.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.