First Alert Forecast: More heat with afternoon clouds and possible showers

Another day with heat and humidity across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with highs pushing back in the upper 80s and lower 90s today.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine for much of our afternoon, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can’t be totally ruled out as we get more daytime heating throughout the day. Tonight, we’ll see a few more showers and a passing thunderstorm with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

A cold front will swing through the Mid State tomorrow and bring us more scattered showers and storms through our afternoon. Most storms will behave themselves tomorrow, but I still can’t totally rule out some heavy rain and gusty winds with an isolated storm or two. Tomorrow will be a cooler, but still a humid day, with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunshine returns for our Friday with temperatures near 80 in the afternoon.

We’ll get back into the Mid 80s on Saturday with a good deal of sunshine during the day.

A few more clouds mix in for Sunday and Monday and while I can’t rule out another pop-up shower, most of those days are looking dry. We’ll see temperatures push back into the upper 80s to near 90.

Another chance for some isolated showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

