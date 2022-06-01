The Factory at Franklin shares renderings of future community hotspot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation.

The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.

“From major employer to shopping destination and busy event space, The Factory has been a fixture of Franklin for more than 90 years, and we are honored to shepherd the next era of this magnificent and rare place,” said Allen Arender, partner & senior vice president of development for Holladay Properties. “This Grand Hall renovation – on which construction will begin in the coming weeks – is the kick-off of a transformation of The Factory to a new level of creativity, community, and fun.”

Holladay Properties officials said the overall renovation of the 10-building campus would begin in a few weeks.

Rendering of space (Factory at Franklin)

“We imagine the Grand Hall as a place of welcome and wonder,” Wenzler said. “By opening up this truly reimagined grand space, making it easy to move and meet, linger or focus, we’ll be test-driving our vision for the new Factory as an immersive and exciting yet comfortable experience. We believe we are offering a vision with responsibility to The Factory’s past paired with a curated, creative response that captures the currency of now. I look forward to seeing this vision unfold soon.”

Developers said work on the Grand Hall portion of The Factory renovation will begin in June and is expected to be complete in early 2023.

“Central to all our efforts in making the most of what the community tells us has made The Factory successful. We intend to build on the wonder that already exists and also transform areas that hold greater potential to delight our visitors. To that end, we have signed several of the long-time, much-beloved shops, and restaurants at The Factory to new long-term leases. We are also working on a new farmer’s market layout that will improve the guest experience and improve visibility for all merchants. This new layout will also capitalize on a new park area under the water tower that the entire community will be able to enjoy. We’ll be announcing the details of these enhancements, and new tenants, in the coming weeks and months. The promise of this amazing facility is enormous, and we are excited about seeing it unfold.”

