Delivery man accused of stealing woman’s wedding ring


By Justina Latimer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville couple is speaking out after they say a delivery man stole several pieces of jewelry from their home, including a wedding ring.

“Watch out because I want my stuff back,” Charles Chastain said.

Charles Chastain said he was at work when his wife called looking for her wedding ring. Out of his own curiosity, he decided to check his Ring camera.

“I wanted to throw my phone. I was so mad,” Charles Chastain said.

His family ordered a dryer from Lowe’s. During the delivery on May 4, camera footage caught one of the delivery men digging through his wife’s jewelry box.

A family friend was there at the time and didn’t notice what was going on in the next room.

“I just left it at home thinking it would be safe, not thinking about the guys coming,” Ember Chastain said. “I was just like, ‘Wow! I can’t believe he did that.’”

Police identified the man in the video as Timothy Northern. According to the family, he was working for a subcontracting delivery company called R.T.L. Direct during the incident.

“I feel like they should be doing more research on the people they hire, especially sending them into people’s homes like that,” Charles Chastain said. “I am lucky he didn’t steal my guns.”

