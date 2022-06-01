City program provides cooling units to qualified households

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission of Nashville and Davidson County (MAC) began its summer cooling program on Tuesday, as temperatures rise in Middle Tennessee.

Through the program, the MAC will provide fans and air conditioner window units to homes around Davidson County that meet the following requirements:

At least one child younger than 6 years old.

An adult with a disability or medical condition requiring cool temperatures.

One resident 62 years old or older.

MAC is taking applications for the program now until August 30, and anyone who meets the requirements can apply here.

