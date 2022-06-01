Advertisement

City program provides cooling units to qualified households

Fans and AC units are provided to qualified households in Nashville.
Fans and AC units are provided to qualified households in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission of Nashville and Davidson County (MAC) began its summer cooling program on Tuesday, as temperatures rise in Middle Tennessee.

Through the program, the MAC will provide fans and air conditioner window units to homes around Davidson County that meet the following requirements:

  • At least one child younger than 6 years old.
  • An adult with a disability or medical condition requiring cool temperatures.
  • One resident 62 years old or older.

MAC is taking applications for the program now until August 30, and anyone who meets the requirements can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday news flash
Wednesday morning News Update
WSMV Wednesday futurecast
Wednesday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV Wednesday hourly temps
Wednesday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Concerns mount over water
Water problems in Middle Tennessee: ‘It is like you fell into a swamp’