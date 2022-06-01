Advertisement

Charges against personal trainer balloon to 139 criminal counts


Jeremy Finley has updates on this story.
By Jeremy Finley
Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Criminal charges filed against a Nashville personal trainer has more than tripled following more women coming forward.

Nikko Glasper, once named one of the city’s most popular trainers, now faces 139 criminal charges in connection to female clients claiming he took pictures of them naked without their knowledge and accessed their personal phones to steal intimate photos.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trainer accused of photographing undressed clients admits to doing 'something wrong'

The additional charges came on May 18, rising from the original 44 counts to 139.

News4 Investigates confirmed 15 women now claim Glasper took photos of them and stole their intimate photos.

In February, News4 Investigates found Glasper still working as a trainer pending his trial.

After our story, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to keep Glasper from working as a trainer until the conclusion of his trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: District attorney’s office asks for personal trainer to be prohibited from working in gyms

A judge then agreed to the order.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge orders personal trainer to stop working at gyms pending outcome of criminal case

Glasper is set to appear next week in court on the additional charges.

News4 Investigates reached Glasper’s attorney by phone, but he said he was unaware of the new charges.

