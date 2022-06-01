11-year-old Nashvillian competes in National Spelling Bee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old student from Nashville’s Harding Academy made it to Washington D.C., competing in the National Spelling Bee Competition.

He did not win it all, but considering he’s three years younger than the rest of his competition, his future is B-R-I-G-H-T- Bright.

Nashville’s Armann Singhuis has worked hard to spell; he knows all the S’s in Possession, the U’s, and E’s in Ukulele.

That knowledge got ahead of his 11 years to Washington DC this week, competing with 14-year-olds for the National Spelling Bee Competition.

“I was pretty nervous,” he told us,” knew all the words, but the second words were a bit tougher.”

He didn’t win the whole thing, but at 11, he has three more years to try.

“It made me feel really excited and gave me the confidence that I know I can do this.”

If he sounds humble, he is; that quality comes from Mom, who hopes someday he wins it all.

