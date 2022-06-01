Advertisement

11-year-old Nashvillian competes in National Spelling Bee


This 11-year-old will go to Washington DC to compete.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old student from Nashville’s Harding Academy made it to Washington D.C., competing in the National Spelling Bee Competition.

He did not win it all, but considering he’s three years younger than the rest of his competition, his future is B-R-I-G-H-T- Bright.

Nashville’s Armann Singhuis has worked hard to spell; he knows all the S’s in Possession, the U’s, and E’s in Ukulele.

That knowledge got ahead of his 11 years to Washington DC this week, competing with 14-year-olds for the National Spelling Bee Competition.

“I was pretty nervous,” he told us,” knew all the words, but the second words were a bit tougher.”

He didn’t win the whole thing, but at 11, he has three more years to try.

“It made me feel really excited and gave me the confidence that I know I can do this.”

If he sounds humble, he is; that quality comes from Mom, who hopes someday he wins it all.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thieves steal plants
Thieves steal $1,000 of plants from West Nashville stand
Thieves steal plants
Thieves steal from plant stand
Forecasting a hot summer
Forecasting a hot summer
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Hiking along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia
Tennessee State Parks to host free guided hikes Saturday