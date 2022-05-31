Will gas prices rise again in Tennessee? AAA warns of ‘calm before the storm’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the increase in oil prices, AAA warned gas prices may increase in the upcoming weeks.

There was a dip in demand before Memorial Day, which caused the prices at the pump to stabilize. However, experts do not think this will last.

“While drivers might have seen a small break in pump price increases this holiday weekend, we could be looking at the calm before the storm for gas prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA.

Even with the stabilization, AAA reported travelers still paid the highest gas prices ever recorded for Memorial Day. Gas prices increased eight cents before the holiday weekend.

Crude oil prices jumped by the end of last week after the EU looked for support from all 27 member countries to ban Russian oil later in the year. On Monday, the European Union (EU) announced plans to ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 amidst the war in Ukraine.

Also causing crude oil prices to jump, a reported drop in domestic crude supply. If the supply remains tight, prices could rise again this week, according to AAA.

The average price for gas in Tennessee is $4.28, which is nearly 39 cents higher than the prices one month ago and $1.41 higher than last year.

The most expensive gas markets in Tennessee include Johnson City ($4.37), Jackson ($4.34) and Kingsport ($4.33). The least costly gas markets were reported to be Chattanooga ($4.21), Knoxville ($4.24) and Cleveland ($4.25).

