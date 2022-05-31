Veterans, military members to be honored at Williamson Co. Fair

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Fair is looking to recognize veterans and current military members as Hometown Heroes as part of the Fair’s Patriot Day on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Williamson County residents are encouraged to nominate deserving men and woman who have been an inspiration to the local community while positively impacting the lives around them.

Nominations will be accepted through July 15 and can be submitted online.

Hometown Heroes presented by Atmos Energy returns this year after a memorable ceremony in 2021.

Diane Giddens, Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chairman, said she hopes it will continue for years to come.

“The Williamson County Fair has enjoyed recognizing Patriot Day in different ways throughout the years, and it is one our most treasured elements of the fair,” Giddens said in a news release. “To get to hear about how our local veterans and active military members are touching the lives around them is so special, and we are looking forward to sharing these moments with the community. We hope to recognize members from each branch of the military and encourage everyone to send their nominations.”

Nominees must have served in any branch of the military between 1940 to present day; must still be living; must live in Williamson County; and must be able to attend the in-person award ceremony on Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the Hometown Heroes ceremony, all veterans and active military members will be honored through free admission to the fair with a military ID on Patriot Day.

