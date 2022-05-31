TWRA reports 2 boating-related fatalities Memorial Day Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the death of two people in boating-related incidents during the Memorial Day weekend

TWRA said both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30th. The first involved a collision between a pontoon boat and a personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. TWRA said this incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the personal watercraft and severe injuries to the male operator.

The other reported incident was a 19-year-old Rhea County woman’s body recovered from Watts Bar Lake. TWRA officials said the woman had entered the water from a boat and did not resurface. However, after using the TWRA remote-operated vehicle, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s recovery team could locate her body.

TWRA said each of the incidents remains under investigation and that there have been 12 boating-related fatalities so far this year.

“With fuel prices higher than in the past, we saw several boats anchored out in coves or rafted up together,” said TWRA Boating Investigator Capt. Matt Majors. “The amount of just running up and down the lake seemed to be less, although the popular lakes and rivers were still very busy with many calls for service for wildlife officers. Our wildlife officers did see a number of designated operators but also made many arrests for boating under the influence around the state.

TWRA confirmed that two other incidents resulted in serious injuries, and there was one involving property damage. TWRA officers also made 25 boating under the influence arrests over the weekend.

