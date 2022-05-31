Tennessee celebrates 226 years of statehood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are gearing up to celebrate Tennessee’s 226th Birthday!

Nashville’s new Library and Archives has celebrations planned for the rest of the week to mark Tennessee’s Statehood.

Tennessee relics were carefully placed today, relics that haven’t seen the light of day for years.

People listened when Tennessee’s first governor John Sevier wrote and spoke in 1796.

If Sevier sounds familiar, it should, Sevier County first, Dolly Parton’s longtime home later.

The little things you didn’t know that help makes this something you’ll want to know.

Tennessee’s had three Constitutions over the year, and the Cherokee Indians had one.

That commitment to government doesn’t match their tv and movie depiction as savages.

Historian Gordon Belt says the Birthday is likely to make Tennesseans proud.

Tomorrow it’s an 8-hour birthday celebration, showing off the State’s Original Constitutions; on Sunday more of a family fun event from10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Fun for the kids, with a bit of learning thrown in.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.