Teen arrested after allegedly holding motorist up at gun point

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was arrested after authorities responded to a road rage incident Tuesday.

Mount Juliet Police said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident on Lebanon Rd.

Authorities were able to apprehend a 17-year-old man from Nashville who allegedly pointed a gun at the motorist. Mount Juliet Police said they also recovered two handguns, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and driving without a license.

Police did not confirm how the incident was started or why it escalated.

