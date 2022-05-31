Teen arrested after allegedly holding motorist up at gun point
Published: May. 31, 2022
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was arrested after authorities responded to a road rage incident Tuesday.
Mount Juliet Police said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident on Lebanon Rd.
Authorities were able to apprehend a 17-year-old man from Nashville who allegedly pointed a gun at the motorist. Mount Juliet Police said they also recovered two handguns, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and driving without a license.
Police did not confirm how the incident was started or why it escalated.
