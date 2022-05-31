Tanker truck rolls over on I-24 in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers leaving Nashville on I-24 likely endured an extremely slow commute on Tuesday morning.

A truck pulling a tanker trailer overturned when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles on the eastbound side of I-24 around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, taking up the right two lanes and the shoulder. The driver of the overturned tanker truck was injured in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and, at times, all eastbound lanes were closed for big machinery to enter the scene in an attempt to lift the tanker truck back on its wheels.

TDOT traffic cam shows the traffic caused by the overturned tanker. (TDOT)

THP said the scene is expected to be cleared by noon.

News4 will update as more information is made available.

