Surprise Squad: Nashville educator receives a surprise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Inspiring students to love learning. That’s what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a “hands on” experience in the world of television.

The News4 Surprise Squad takes you behind the scene of his class, delivering an unexpected gift to a beloved Midstate educator.

Teaching production, editing and on-air techniques in their school learning labs to giving students hands-on experience in the News4 studios, this man makes it all possible.

“I love my job because of these kids,” Kelvin Grimble, the audio-visual broadcast teacher at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School said.

“He has just come in and really supported students and created opportunities,” Brittany Edmondson, academy coach at Pearl-Cohn, said. “And just held them to a higher standard, and just caring about them.”

Grimble is always challenging his students, opening their minds to possibilities they had never before considered.

“Mr. Grimble approached me one day and he was like, OK, let’s do this stuff. Let’s go. You can do this,” Pearl-Cohn student Mohammad Khan said. “Every single day I have motivation to come into his class and show my best work.”

Now he’s going to be working for a news company.

The News4 Surprise Squad’s surprise played out in the middle of the class’ tour of News4.

“Because you always go above and beyond for your students, and because you’re giving them incredible experiences in broadcasting and production they would never normally have, the News4 Surprise Squad wants to present you with this $1,000 check. We thought you could use it for the program,” Holly Thompson said before presenting the check.

“He’s really making a difference,” Edmondson said. “He was a partner first and he came to be a teacher and he’s irreplaceable.”

“I love Mr. Grimble’s class because he tries to make us be ourselves-like,” Pearl-Cohn student Geralaniqua Edmondson said. “He wants us to be ourselves on the camera, off the camera, then he asks for our ideas.”

“I came here to work with these kids and give them a chance to do some great things, and that’s what makes me happy coming to school every day,” Grimble said.

News4 Surprise Squad’s $1,000 gift is made possible by our sponsor – Dunkin’ Donuts.

