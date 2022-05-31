State awards $7.6 million in economic grants to 9 communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced nine new Site Development Grants on Tuesday totaling around $7.6 million, according to a news release.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

“When we provide rural communities with the tools needed to attract new jobs and support economic growth, more Tennesseans have opportunities to thrive,” Lee said in a news release. “I commend the General Assembly for their partnership in funding nine additional industrial sites to support future development projects and ensure prosperity across Tennessee.”

The Side Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 136 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $54 million in assistance to local communities.

“The Site Development Grant program enables Tennessee communities across the state to invest in the infrastructure needed to develop shovel-ready sites,” Rolfe said in a news release. “We are proud to partner with these nine communities as they move one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal of Select Tennessee site certification, and we look forward to seeing the successes that follow this latest rounds of awards.”

The grants awarded this round include:

City of Waynesboro – Waynesboro Industrial Park, $1,345,630 – Property grading, access road construction

Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board – Site 19B, Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Park, $700,000 – Property grading, tree clearing

The Cocke County Partnership, Inc. – Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County, $1,000,000 – Property grading

East Tennessee Regional Agribusiness Marketing Authority – ETRAMA Site, $90,000 – Due diligence studies

Industrial Development Board of Rhea County – Spring City Site, $950,000 – Property grading

The Industrial Development Board of the City of Lexington – Timberlake Industrial Park, Reeves Property, $586,741 – Property grading

Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Lawrence County – Lawrenceburg Industrial Park, $2,000,000 – Property purchase

Savannah Industrial Development Corporation of the City of Savannah, TN – Boyd Property, $80,370 – Due diligence studies

Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board – Selmer North Industrial Park, $897,942 – Property grading, access road construction

