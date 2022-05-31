Smyrna hosts Memorial Day ceremony

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memorial Day ceremonies were held across the country on Monday, including here in Middle Tennessee.

Smyrna hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Capt. Jeff Kuss Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed said while people were grilling, boating or doing other things on this holiday, she hoped they took the time to remember the service of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Take a moment, take time to remember what made us have those freedoms,” Reed said. “Those individuals that are fighting and continue to fight for us so that we can afford those freedoms.”

Reed hopes the ceremony inspires some children to consider enlisting in the military, but mostly, to remember and honor those who came before them.

