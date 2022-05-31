Porch pirate steals family’s cherished chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a different twist to porch pirates, surveillance video circling the internet show chairs being taken from porches.

One family said they lost more than just furniture.

The Coleman family said a chair that was stolen from their porch on Friday can’t be replaced.

The family has lived in south Nashville for 18 years – years they’ve spent using porch furniture to get out of the house and relax – but that all changed Friday night.

“It’s upsetting,” Isaac Coleman said.

That was his reaction to his mom showing him a video of a woman walking onto their porch, grabbing their white rocking chair, and then running off to her car.

“I just saw it on the camera, and I woke my husband up and showed him, and then I woke my son up because I knew he would be upset about it too,” Gelia Coleman said.

To Isaac Coleman, it isn’t just any old chair.

“My great-grandfather built it, and a year or two ago, I went back because the wood was rotting, so I redid parts of it,” Isaac Coleman said.

The chair is a connection to his grandfather.

“I never met my great-grandfather because he died before I was born, but it is almost like I built this chair with him because it’s partly made from me and partly what he made,” Isaac Coleman said.

The Colemans said the chair even has a few kinks.

“They are not even going to appreciate it because when they sit down to rock in it, it’s funny because the chair is stumpy when it rocks,” Gelia Coleman said.

Something Isaac Coleman said he will miss.

“To anyone else, the chair isn’t worth anything really, but it means a lot to me and my family,” Isaac Coleman said.

A connection to his grandfather Isaac Coleman is now just praying he gets back. The Colemans have filed a police report and said officers are searching for the woman in the video.

