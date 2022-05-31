Old Dominion to headline Nashville’s 4th of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA and ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion will headline Nashville’s July 4 celebration, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Tuesday.

Old Dominion will be on stage at 8:05 p.m. for a 75-minute show prior to fireworks during Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration in downtown Nashville.

A free Family Fun Zone will be open Sunday, July 3 from noon-6 p.m. and Monday, July 4 from noon-5 p.m. with inflatables and live music.

As previously announced, Grammy-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan, country-pop-punk singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and country’s Levi Hummon will be part of the diverse concert lineup on the main stage at First and Broadway.

The event at the downtown riverfront will include the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history synchronized to a live performance by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony.

A total of 16 Nashville-based artists will be featured on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage and at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park over the two-day celebration.

“The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and to draw in visitors to our city from around the world, Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement, said in a news release. “We are delighted to contribute to the programming of this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”

Last year’s event drew a record-breaking 350,000 attendees. This will be the 19th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 38th in the city.

