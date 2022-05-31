Newborn screening detects rare genetic disorder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee family is urging new parents to not skip their infants’ newborn screening. They said a routine appointment helped save their daughter’s life.

Crawling is an assumed moment in a child’s development, but for the Dunns, it’s extraordinary.

“She’s such an inspiration to us, just all the things that she does,” dad Brian Dunn said.

Because for 11-month-old Caroline Dunn, it’s a milestone that may have never happened.

Just two days after she was born, Caroline, like many children, had a newborn screening.

“Thought of it more routine in nature and my wife went for a checkup with Caroline’s primary care doctor,” Dunn said.

And that’s when they learned.

“There was a gene missing with Caroline. Without it, all functions of a baby, if untreated, would pretty much degenerate,” Dunn said.

She had a severe form of a genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which if not treated quickly meant she might not make it to her second birthday.

“Obviously, that took us by shock and surprise. No history in our family of this. This has to be a mistake,” Dunn said.

After the diagnosis, her father went into research mode.

“It’s the different between my daughter sitting up and crawling and doing all the things that normal kids do, and feeding tubes and things of that nature,” Dunn said.

That led to the medication Spinraza which Caroline receives three times a year through a spinal tap.

His quick work paid off, proven by the crawling Caroline.

“How do you feel looking at her now and knowing she’s meeting all those metrics,” News4 asked Dunn.

“I’m blessed,” he replied. “We’re pretty big, faith-based people, and there’s a lot of prayers and things that were that we really relied on.”

Now hoping other parents will take what could be viewed as a routine screening seriously.

“That saved our child’s life,” Dunn said. “Knowing that, you know, had we never gotten that test, we would have gone six months not knowing anything was wrong because she didn’t show signs, and then it would have shown signs and at that point it would have been too late.

“It’s such a refreshing thing to enjoy my daughter, and not have to, in the back of your mind, think about the disease as a defining thing for her.”

