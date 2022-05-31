Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on College Street on Monday night, Clarksville Police said.

Police said the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. in front of B&L Market at 1361 College Street.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Nashville for treatment. His status is unknown at this time.

College Street was closed and traffic was being diverted at Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road.

Clarksville Police asks the public to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.

