NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tuesday marked the end of Mental Health Awareness Month in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams said one in five Tennessee adults experiences a mental illness in a given year. The impact of these mental, behavioral, or emotional disorders can range from no impairment to severe impairment.

Officials reported that mental health disorders are higher among adults aged 18 to 49 and among women, but women are reportedly more likely to receive treatment than men.

“At a time in our nation when we’re having essential conversations about mental health, I wish we all to know that treatment is effective and recovery is possible,” said Williams. “By doing so, we ensure that all Tennesseans have the same opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in this great state we call home.”

Tuesday morning, Chaplain Bruce Helms stopped by the Behavioral Care Center to talk with residents about how to achieve such opportunities as Williams discussed. Helms told residents not only to achieve these goals but also how to take steps to improve self-awareness.

According to Mental Health First Aid, there are seven “super skills” that you can use to help a friend in need who may be struggling with mental illness:

1.) Calmness: Comforts your friend in a time of need

2.) Honesty: Encourages your friend to trust you.

3.) Non-judgemental Attitude: Creates a safe space for your friend.

4.) Empathy: Show that you care about your friend.

5.) Resourcefulness: Gives your friend ideas on where to get help

6.) Reassuring: It makes your friend feel like things will be okay.

7.) Encouraging: Helps your friend get help and support.

For more information and those seeking support, click here for mental health resources and education.

