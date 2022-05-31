Memorial Day travelers feeling record high gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. gas prices hit another record high over the Memorial Day weekend, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Those same numbers from AAA show 14 states with average gas prices lower than Tennessee, where the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.27.

“It’s bad right now, but we have to sacrifice for what we want,” said Retha Shawver, who visited her daughter east of Nashville. “I don’t get to see my daughter very often living in Memphis, and I’m working two jobs, so I was anxious to get away.”

On Monday, AAA showed the nationwide average hit a new record high at $4.62 a gallon.

At a rest stop along Interstate 40 in Dickson County, travelers making their way home were already thinking ahead to future road trips and what it might cost.

“We saw like $4.19 (gas) and we were like, ‘That’s not bad,’ but relative to how gas prices used to be, it’s horrible,” said Josh Clemmons, who was making the drive home from North Carolina.

“Florida may not be a road trip this year for us,” said Toni Woods, who vacationed with her family in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Statistics show, generally, gas prices peak around Memorial Day, but many analysts are expecting prices to continue to jump this year, perhaps into as late as July.

“Do what you can do to work as long as you can because I’m almost 70 years old and I’m still working,” said Shawver, sharing a piece of advice.

According to AAA, the state with the cheapest average gas price is Kansas at $4.19. The most expensive is California at $6.15, followed by Alaska and Nevada at $5.44 and $5.30, respectively.

