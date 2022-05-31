Lifeguard shortage forcing pools to adjust schedules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Swimming facilities around the country have been impacted by lifeguard staffing shortages, including here in Middle Tennessee.

The hours for the outdoor pool at the Gordon Jewish Community Center had to be adjusted for swimmers because of the lifeguard shortage.

“We probably have half the people we’d like to have to open this pool,” GJCC Executive Director Leslie Sax said. “This pool is so big it always requires five lifeguards, so it’s a huge number.”

Sax said the delay to open the pool has also been due to ongoing construction.

Memorial Day is the first day the outdoor pool has opened this year. Several families packed inside of the facility Monday.

She said they start their lifeguard search in December and January, even offering incentives for free training and bonuses to attract more staff. They currently have half the staff that’s needed.

“We usually aim for 40 and we’re about 25 now so people are working longer shifts and we’ve had to reduce out hours some,” Sax said.

Sax said members have been understanding for the most part. They’re hoping family vacations and lifeguard training will help them get back to normal hours. Until then, hours have been adjusted through June 17.

“For the afternoon swimmers, they’re upset and they’re like, ‘Why can’t you be open 12-6 p.m.?’” Sax said. “The reality is that we’re trying to serve the most people we can with the limited hours we have.”

Swimming in the pool is what Lisa Levy said her family has been waiting on all year.

“It’s a shame. Swimming is such an important life skill,” Levy said. “It’s something that gets the kids outside, keeps them safe, keeps them practicing regularly to make sure they’re not going to get hurt if they get into a situation with water, and so lifeguards are such an important resource to get them happy, keep them safe over the summer. I hope they resolve it soon.”

Safety is paramount when in the water. That’s why the center prefers to have enough guards on duty.

“It’s important to have flexibility to work around their schedules and their needs, so definitely we want the pool to be open as long as it can, but I’m also really grateful that they’re prioritizing safety over anything else.”

