Recipe for Chap Chae from Sunda New Asian

CHAP CHAE

INGREDIENTS:

8OZ SWEET POTATO NOODLES

4OZ SPINACH

3OZ YELLOW ONION, JULIENNED

3OZ SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS, QUARTERED

2OZ CARROTS, JULIENNED

3OZ NAPPA CABBAGE, JULIENNED

2OZ RED CABBAGE, JULIENNED

4OZ CHAP CHAE SAUCE

2OZ CANOLA OIL

CHAP CHAE SAUCE:

2 CUPS TAMARI

¼ CUP BROWN SUGAR

3 TBL SEASAME SEED OIL

INSTRUCTIONS:

FOR THE SAUCE, MIX ALL INGREDIENTS IN A POT, COOK UNTIL SUGAR IS

DISSOLVED, SET ASIDE

IN A POT BRING WATER TO A BOIL, AND COOK NOODLES UNTIL AL DENTE

ABOUT 4 MINUTES AND SET ASIDE

IN A HOT WOK ADD OIL THEN COOK ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS UNTIL GOLDEN,

ABOUT 2 MINUTES

ADD NOODLES THEN SAUCE AND TOSS UNTIL SAUCE IS ABSORBED

ADD THE REMAINING INGREDIENTS (SPINACH, CARROTS, NAPA CABBAGE, RED

CABBAGE)

GARNISH WITH SCALLIONS, TOASTED SESAME SEEDS

