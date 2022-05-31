First Alert Forecast: Another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine

Expect another hot and humid day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today with temperatures back near and into the lower 90s this afternoon.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s. If you do have outdoor plans today make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Another day in the lower 90s tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. Most of the day is looking dry, but I cannot totally rule out a late day pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Our main rain event for this week will be on Thursday as a cold front pushes through the Mid State. We’re expecting some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. It will be a rain cooled day with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Behind the cold front, we will dry out for our Friday and get some afternoon sunshine back. Friday will be another cooler day with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday is looking slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We will be back in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, and while both days are looking mainly dry for now, another pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out each day.

