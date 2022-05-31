Advertisement

Fire department to raffle away fire engine


Would you drive this?
Would you drive this?(Maury County Fire)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Fire Department announced some big prizes for their upcoming benefit concert on Thursday.

Besides an afternoon of hit performers, food trucks, and vendors all coming together to benefit the fire department, Maury County Fire officials said they would also be giving away one of their retired fire engines in their raffle.

The fire engine in question is the retired Bethel Engine 11, the biggest raffle item at the 2022 Benefit Concert. Officials said if you can’t make the concert, you can still enter to win the fire truck.

Maury County Fire said tickets start at $29, and a raffle ticket is $10. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2nd.

For more info about this event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mount Juliet police recovered these items
Teen arrested after allegedly holding motorist up at gun point
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
Helms talks to residents about mental health
Mental Health Awareness Month in Tennessee
Old Dominion will headline Nashville's July 4 celebration.
Old Dominion to headline Nashville’s 4th of July celebration