Fire department to raffle away fire engine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Fire Department announced some big prizes for their upcoming benefit concert on Thursday.

Besides an afternoon of hit performers, food trucks, and vendors all coming together to benefit the fire department, Maury County Fire officials said they would also be giving away one of their retired fire engines in their raffle.

The fire engine in question is the retired Bethel Engine 11, the biggest raffle item at the 2022 Benefit Concert. Officials said if you can’t make the concert, you can still enter to win the fire truck.

Maury County Fire said tickets start at $29, and a raffle ticket is $10. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2nd.

For more info about this event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.