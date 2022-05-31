Crash involving up to 6 motorcycles blocking 1 lane of I-24 westbound in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving up to six motorcycles is blocking one lane of Interstate 24 westbound near the 51 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicate a truck loaded with manure spilled part of a load. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot created by the spill and crashed.

As of 1 p.m., one lane was open at the site.

Due to the spill along about a half-mile of the westbound driving lane, all traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, the EPA is responding to provide direction on cleaning up the spill.

The estimated duration is 4 hours, or approximately 5 p.m.

According to KYTC, a detour is being set up via the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange to KY 93 North to return to I-24 via the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange.

