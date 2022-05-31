Concerned truck driver brings attention to visible cracks in interstate bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck driver from the Nashville area is worried after noticing some issues with an interstate overpass.

Christopher Booker was in town one day last week and noticed cracks under the Trinity Lane bridge on Interstate 65/Interstate 24.

“I noticed there were cracks all around the bridges,” Booker said.

He noticed under the bridge what he described as larger cracks. He took several images and videos of what he saw.

“I saw a big crack, like in the middle of the beams, one of the support beams. Then I zoomed in and I saw other cracks around it,” Booker said. “After I left that area and went under the bridge, I started examining more and saw other cracks, bigger cracks, I was like I need to let you all know about this.”

News4 showed his pictures to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A spokesperson told News4 that this type of issue isn’t uncommon in concrete structures.

The spokesperson said the bridge was last inspected in January 2022 and there is no danger to the traveling public and no loss of load capacity in this bridge. It is safe for all vehicles.

As for the visible cracks, TDOT said that the issue was patched during a widening contract in 1997.

TDOT said the best way to report road issues is by calling its regional headquarters or county maintenance garages, filling out a maintenance request form or emailing the regional office.

Booker wants people in general to remain vigilant about overpasses, underpasses and roadways to maintain safety for all.

“I want to get out and walk more in order to see if these bridges are kept up,” Booker said.

