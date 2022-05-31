Charter school students no longer allowed to play in MNPS sports league

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Charter schools in Nashville have been notifying parents that students can no longer participate in the MNPS Middle School Sports League. Now some parents are preparing to take their concerns to the school board.

“If Metro Nashville Schools across the board had to cut middle school volleyball or sports, okay. If the funding is not, there’s not there,” said Jon Hageman. His daughter was looking forward to playing volleyball as she started middle school at KIPP Antioch College Prep. Now he feels like his daughter is missing out.

“This is a state law issue; this isn’t one upset parent or one kid that didn’t get to play volleyball,” Hageman explained. “State law is really clear on charter schools and equal access to everything.”

MNPS said this is not against state law because charter schools can work together to form their league. The district says they have held information meetings informing charter schools on how to do that.

MNPS sent News4 this statement:

“State law mandates that charter schools receive an equal per pupil portion of state and local funding to serve the needs of their students, with an anticipated $234 million going to Davidson County charter schools in the upcoming budget year. Charter schools have the autonomy to develop and manage their academic and extracurricular programming. This would include the sports offerings for their students. Given the current and anticipated future growth in charter seats, we believe they can use their resources to develop a parallel middle school sports program allowing our district to focus on further developing and improving the programs we offer to MNPS students.”

In a letter KIPP Nashville sent parents, the charter school said: “With this announcement from executive leadership at MNPS, we are left with little time to adequately create quality athletic opportunities for our students in the Fall. This decision was made behind closed doors, without a parent, student, or public charter school input, and removes an opportunity to participate from roughly 1 out of every five public school students in Nashville.”

“That’s why this needs life. The June 14 school board meeting is the time and the place for charter school parents to come out and make a voice. Make a stand. These are our kids. This will not change if it doesn’t start with us,” Hageman said.

Charter schools encourage parents to reach out to their local school board members and Charter School Office.

