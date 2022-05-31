Airlines blame weather, staffing issues for weekend flight cancellations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millions of Americans traveled this holiday weekend, but some ran into issues.

Thousands of flights were canceled, and hundreds were delayed.

Airlines blamed the weather in some parts of the country and staffing issues.

One woman at Nashville International Airport told News4 her Lyft driver told her to double-check her flight before heading to the airport.

“We were at the end actually putting our suitcases in the back of the trunk, and he said, “Do you want to check and see if your flight’s been canceled. I know that four have been so far,” traveler Krista Leighton said.

Fortunately, her flight was still on time.

The TSA said nearly 7 million people flew this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.