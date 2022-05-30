Vanderbilt selected for 16th straight NCAA baseball tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th straight season.

The Commodores are the No. 2 seed in the Corvallis, Oregon, region, the home of Oregon State, after finishing the season with a 36-21 record.

Vanderbilt will face San Diego (36-18) on Friday at 3 p.m. The Torreros won the West Coast Conference.

For Vanderbilt, the NCAA Tournament is a reset after having dropped five of their last six games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Once you’re in the field, everybody has a shot.

“This is June. It’s completely different. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done in February, March, April or May,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said.

“We’re still playing baseball,” senior Tate Kolwyck said. “We’re going to look forward to that opportunity instead of looking back at the past.”

Vanderbilt last played in Corvallis in 2017. That was a super regional against Oregon State. The Beavers won that series to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The host Beavers (44-15) will play No. 4 seed New Mexico State (24-32) in the other opening game.

The Commodores are one of nine Southeastern Conference Schools selected for this year’s tournament, joined by Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.