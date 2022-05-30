Police make arrest in connection with shooting at Antioch hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting at the Econo Lodge in Antioch earlier this month.

Police said Ronald Todd Jackson was shot in the hotel’s parking lot on May 12 around 11:30 p.m. Police arrived at the hotel and found Jackson standing on the second story balcony of the hotel, using the railing to support himself.

Jackson told police he was working on his vehicle in the rear parking lot when a black SUV arrived. Jackson said a man known as “Twin” or “Twin Bambino” began asking him about Tara’s whereabouts. Tara is the suspect’s girlfriend.

The suspect became enraged after Jackson told him continuously that he had no involvement with the man’s girlfriend. “Twin” picked up the camouflage firearm from his lap and points it at Jackson’s torso. A single shot was fired but missed. As Jackson turned to run away, “Twin” fires a second shot striking him in the right leg.

A local man at the hotel ran to help Jackson and helped him to the second-floor balcony. Police said “Twin” drives around the building and threatened Jackson, saying, “If you say anything or do anything, I’ll kill you.”

“Twin” drove off and police arrive.

Jackson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives were able to identify a man who goes by “Twin” or “Twin Bambino.” He was identified as Samuel Lawrence Womack. Jackson identified Womack in a photo lineup. Womack was arrested on Saturday.

Police charged Womack, 41, with attempted criminal homicide. He has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.